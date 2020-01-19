Two Northland Lotto players will be celebrating after winning in Saturday night's draw. A player who purchased their ticket from New World Regent in Whangārei was one of three across the country to win $333,333 with Lotto First Division. Meanwhile, another player, who purchased their ticket from Four Square Coopers Beach, was one of 10 players across the country to win $26,326 with Lotto Second Division. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday, where the jackpot will be $12 million. Strike Four also rolled and will be $300,000 on Wednesday. The lucky numbers were 01, 05, 20, 24, 34, 37 with bonus ball 26 and Powerball 02.

Onerahi jazz concert

The Joe Carbery Swingtet is the next performer at the Northern Jazz Society gathering in Onerahi, Whangarei. Jazz with the Joe Carbery Swingtet is at the Lava Bar outside the Flames Hotel, Onerahi from 2pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, February 2. There is limited seating so take a blanket or chair. If it rains the band will play inside. Admission $10 Members, $15 Non-Members.

Stream erosion to be tackled

Serious erosion on Raumanga Stream's riverbank at the end of Te Mai Rd, next to Hora Hora School, will be repaired over the next two weeks. Contractors JAS Civil Ltd have designed a fix that will see Clements Contracting rebuild the side of the riverbank with big rocks. The work is being done now because it is the school holidays. During the work the walkway and access to the school will be closed.