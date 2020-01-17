A big day of music is planned for the Bay of Islands Music Festival in Waitangi next Saturday.

The Bay of Islands Music Festival was originally planned as a two-day festival on January 25 and 26 - Anniversary Weekend - at Waitangi, but has now been condensed into one day and today the Northern Advocate and Jacman Entertainment are giving away a double pass to the event.

The gates at Waitangi will open at 2pm on Saturday with Northland band Otium first on the stage shortly afterwards.

Next up will be Ladi6, followed by Kiwi roots act Black Seeds then reggae legends Toots and the Maytals will take to the stage.

Next up on the stage will be Aussie hard rock band Wolfmother, followed by Kiwi rock gods Shihad.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy will headline the day. Tickets are $99 and on sale at eventfinda.co.nz. More info at www.BOImusicfestival.com.

To enter to win our double pass tell us the name of the Northland band performing at the Bay of Islands Music Festival.

Send your entries, including name and contact phone number, to competitions@nzme.co.nz. The winner will be drawn from all correct entries received by 8am on Tuesday, January 21.