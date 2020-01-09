A loaded logging truck has rolled near Whangārei and is blocking one south bound lane.

The truck unit rolled while the trailer unit remained upright on the southern side of the roundabout with Western Hills Dr and Kensington Ave about 10.20am today.

Police were at the scene and had contacted the owner of the truck to organise its removal.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the area while they worked to get a southbound lane open. The road would be closed when the recovery vehicle arrived to tow t truck unit away.

The truck driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.