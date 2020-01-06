The sea life in Whangārei Harbour's Reotahi Marine Reserve was revealed to snorkellers on Saturday at the latest Experiencing Marine Reserves snorkelling day.

Snorkellers new and experienced got to explore the waters of the Whangārei Harbour Marine Reserve at Reotahi with an experienced EMR snorkel guide.

A wide array of marine life was on show including pipefish, triplefins or nudibranchs.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along too.

Dad Neville Hately is chuffed as daughter Mya-Rose, 5, after completing their first snorkel together at Reotahi.

Co-ordinator Oliver Bone and Hiromi Beran, trainee snorkel guide, gives Dad Edward Jones and son Rhys, 11, a run through their safety plan.

Corey, 4, and Claire McNally with Chloe Nelson, 3, Melissa and Kaylee, 3, Hately wait on the shoreline.

English newlyweds David and Sarah Dove celebrate their nuptials with another adventure - snorkelling at the Reotahi Marine Reserve.

Tate Nelson, 9, dad Scott and Scarlett, 5 with Quin, 12, brother Nate, 9, and Dad Nick Bramford, the snorkel guide.

Finley Chaplin, assistant snorkel guide, gets into the safety briefing.