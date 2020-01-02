Traffic on State Highway One through Whangārei is being held up after an accident involving a truck and ute.

There were no injuries in the collision, which happened about 1pm today, but traffic is tailing back on both sides of the scene, just near the Gull Service Station.

There are no reports of injuries, however the crash was partially blocking with the

Northbound traffic impacted, which is affecting traffic, police said.

The crash was reported just after 1pm and Police remain on scene while the vehicles are being cleared from the road.

Advertisement

No further details are available at this time.