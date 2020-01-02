Organisers of the Northern Bass festival in Mangawhai have hailed the event as huge success. The three-day Northern Bass music festival wrapped up in Mangawhai following an all-star final night on New Year's Eve that included Kiwi acts Fat Freddy's Drop and Ladi6, American rappers Ghostface Killah and Freddie Gibbs and British Drum & Bass icon Goldie. The ninth edition of Northern Bass sold out faster than ever before, and was a far cry from the festival's small beginnings. Festival director Gareth Popham says much of the festival's success comes from continuing to focus on the same things as in the early days. "Every year we strive to bring together the best music line-up possible, and we've been able to make the festival site better and better thanks to the Worsfold family who allow us to build our festival on their beautiful farm."

Summer Do starts

The Whangārei Quarry Art Centre's popular Summer Do is on again from Sunday.

The Do starts at 9.30am on Sunday and ends at 6pm on Saturday, January 11 with a week of workshops for those who love hand-made, natural and local artworks. There are 10 workshops run by expert tutors: make your own line of ceramic kitchen ware or large figurative pieces; upskill your ceramics techniques in a masterclass; learn how to build and fire a teepee kiln; get down and muddy with some natural earth building; perhaps you want to learn how to operate a wood-fired kiln, or make your own clay; if printing, drawing and illustrating is your thing, then do a bootcamp for painters or on printing techniques; handbuild something beautiful, then glaze and fire it in the raku kiln.

For more info check out https://quarryarts.org/

Camper run over

A woman on the Karikari Peninsula died on New Year's Day after being run over by a car. Police said the woman was sleeping in a tent when she has been run over after the handbrake on a vehicle above her failed and rolled down a hill. The incident happened between 2am-7.30am on Virtue Cres. Further information is not available yet as the investigations are ongoing.

Summer Festival winner

Tina Hosznyak of Waipū is the lucky winner of the Northern Advocate Interislander Summer Festival package, receiving two tickets and a race day picnic pack with sunscreen, a cooler bag and a picnic blanket. The Interislander Summer Festival will be held at the Ruakākā Racecourse, Peter Snell Rd, Marsden Point, and will kick off tomorrow, January 4, at 11am. Under-18s are free. There is also a free bus service from Whangārei, Marsden Cove Marina and Ruakākā Beach.