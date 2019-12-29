Live music, shining sun, and games ensured there was plenty of fun and smiles at the Ngunguru Gala Day.

Organised by the Tutukaka Coast Lions Club, the event held at Whaletail Park featured sack races, a bouncy slide, entertainment and lots of goodies for sale.

Photographer Tania Whyte headed out in the warm weather to capture the family fun.

Vivienne Shortland from Hikurangi sells off some produce from her "out of control" gardening hobby.

Casey Meredith and James Fenwick entertain the crowd.

Lucan, 8, and Peyton Marino, 6, peruse the goodies on sale at the gala.

Anika Guthrie, 7, hops over the opposition in the sack race.

John Tailby and Graham Kenrick from the Tutukaka Coastguard at their stand.

Midas Wheeler, 8, from Australia, enjoys himself on the slide.

Friends Harbor Ridling, 5, and Tyler Leith, 3, have fun with their lightsabers.

18-month-old Melanie Lethart enjoys the gala from her Ford Ranger Wildtrack.