

Two tickets sold in Northland were among 19 nationally that each won more than $18,000 with Lotto Second Division in the Christmas Day draw. One of the tickets was sold on My Lotto in the region while the other was sold at Regent New World, each winning $18,013. Two tickets sold in Auckland and one in Waikato each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division in the draw.

Don't coop dogs in cars

With summer upon us, SPCA wants to remind dog owners to never leave their pooch in the car this summer. Leaving your dog trapped in a hot car can have devastating results, and is an infringeable regulatory offence under the Animal Welfare Act. In a hot car, even with the windows slightly open, panting is not enough to keep a dog's body temperature within a safe range. On a 30°C day, the temperature inside your car can reach 39°C in less than five minutes and in 30 minutes it goes up to 49°C. This occurs even in the shade and if your windows are open.

Karikari CCTV appeal

The Tokerau Beach and Whatuwhiwhi Residents' and Ratepayers' Association still needs donations for the next stage of its CCTV project, the final goal being to install up to 16 cameras throughout the peninsula. According to the Karikari Panui, 450 dishonesty offences had been reported on the peninsula over the last four years, and it was expected that the camera system would make a significant contribution to reducing that. Donations can be made via the association's ASB account (12-3096-0082138-01), or chairman Brian Page, phone (09) 408-7197 or (027) 322-1652.

Car rolls, injuries minor

The driver of a vehicle that rolled on State Highway 10 near Totara North late Monday morning escaped with minor injuries. A fire crew from Kaeo, police and St John paramedics responded. One lane was closed until a tow truck arrived.

Autistics meeting

Autistic teens and adults in the Far North can meet other autistic adults, discuss autism and services together in a safe and welcoming environment at a meeting in Kaitaia next month. At the same time there's a "Kids do well if they can" workshop for family/whanau and professionals. Autistic people can attend either workshop or move between the two. The event, organised by Autistics for Autistics is on January 16 at Te Ahu Conference Room, from 6pm to 9pm. There is no charge but please let organisers know if you want to attend at info@altogetherautism.org.nz for catering purposes.