Santa brings sun

Northland's Christmas Day weather should make it one of the places to be tomorrow.

Christmas Day is expected to be filled with plenty of sunshine across the region, with the thermometer expected to top 25C, particularly on the east coast, on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The overnight low is unlikely to drop below 14C anywhere in Northland.

There will be light cloudy periods and the possibility of an afternoon shower or two in lower Northland. But with the fine weather comes other perils. The current UV level from the sun is rated at 10, which is dangerous, so the advice to those going out to wear their sunblock, hat, glasses, and shirt. As well, pollen levels are deemed high across Northland, which could be an issue for those suffering from hay fever.

Advertisement

Six chase board seat

Six candidates will contest the by-election for a vacant Kerikeri seat on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board. The candidates include renegade former councillor Dave Hookway, who placed third of 11 contestants in October's mayoral election. The others are publican Tyler Bamber, Māori games expert Harko Brown, theatre company director Tim Crawley, Turner Centre stalwart Doug Turner and former IT manager Bob Wolff. The nominations, which closed at noon on Monday, have yet to be formally confirmed. The official announcement is expected around December 27. The byelection was called to replace Rachel Ward who won seats on both the community board and the Far North District Council, but cannot do both roles. Voting packs will be delivered to Kerikeri voters from January 27; the postal vote closes on February 18.

Pahia fire doused

Residents used garden hoses to fight a scrub fire threatening their home near Paihia yesterday. The blaze broke out about 3.20pm on Hihitahi Rise, in Te Haumi, and was fanned by strong winds, driving the flames towards a house. It was extinguished by volunteers from the Paihia Fire Brigade. The cause was unknown at edition time but the occupants told firefighters they suspected a discarded cigarette.

State highway blazes

Firefighters from Rawene and Ōmapere scrambled to put out a series of fires along State Highway 12 yesterday. One blaze started about 2.30pm when a pile of dumped mattresses was set alight near the junction of SH12 and Koutu Loop Rd, Whirinaki.

Toilets moved to Korora

"New" public toilets, originally at Taipā, are now in business at Ahipara's Korora Park, replacing the facilities that were closed some time ago in response to ongoing vandalism. The toilets have been refurbished to provide disabled access, and a new bore was sunk to provide water. Next year the carpark area will be upgraded.