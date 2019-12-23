T'was the night before Christmas, when all through the town, punters headed out to do the Christmas light round.

The lights were hung on Northland houses with care, in the spirit of sharing that festive cheer.

READ MORE:

• Whangārei's drive through Christmas light display in memory of grandson

• Cairnfield House in Whangārei transformed into Christmas wonderland

With today being the last chance to see the Christmas lights before the man in the big red suit arrives, the Northern Advocate has compiled a list of houses you can see if you're heading out tonight.

Advertisement

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

• 1615 Mangakahia Rd, Titoki

• 20 Avon St, Tikipunga

• 72 Corks Rd, Tikipunga

• 4 Takahe St, Tikipunga

• 40 Bush Haven Drive, Kamo

• Fairway Drive, Kamo

• 56 Ketenikau Drive, Kamo

• Tuatara Drive, Kamo

Advertisement

• 20 McInnes Drive, Kamo

• Motel Sierra, Western Hills Drive

• 7 Silverstream Rd, Horahora

• Ngahere Drive, Maunu

• Selwyn Park, Maunu - open to 11pm until January 1.

• Tui Cres, Maunu

• Pompallier Estate Drive

• 19 Michel Colombon Close - first left off Pompallier Estate, Maunu

• Otaika Rd, Otaika

• Cnr Hilltop Ave and Tikorangi Place, Morningside

• 6 Kaka St, Morningside

• 118 Raumanga Heights Drive, Raumanga

• Whaka St, Raumanga

• Limestone Place, Raumanga

• Alamein Ave, Onerahi.

• Beach Rd, Onerahi (between Pah Rd and Johnston St)

• 318 One Tree Point Rd, Ruakākā

• State Highway 1, Kaiwaka