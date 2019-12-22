Councils around the country are being called to respect the New Zealand Declaration of Independence by keeping its commemoration day meeting-free.

The call comes from new Far North District Councillor Moko Tepania, Te Rarawa/Ngati Kahu ki Whangaroa.

He asked his council in Kaitaia last week to move its draft October 2020 full council meeting date from the 28th of that month, the commemoration day for the declaration's signing in 1835.

"I move that FNDC, in recognising signing of He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tironi - the New Zealand Declaration of Independence and the day set aside to observe the New Zealand Wars, council preserve 28 October as a non council meeting day," Tepania's tabled motion said.

"I am calling on other councils to adopt this approach - to recognise the date and remember what it represents."

Councillors present at the FNDC council meeting voted unanimously in favour of the motion (Councillor Mate Radich was absent). Next year's October council meeting was then shifted to October 29.

Finalising the council's 2020 meetings schedule was among key councillor tasks at the meeting. Councils around New Zealand have in the last couple of months all been in the throes of setting these schedules.

Tepania said October 28 was an important date for all New Zealanders.

It was firstly significant for remembering the day the New Zealand Declaration of Independence was signed. That significance was added to with the Government's 2016 decision it would also be a day for commemorating the Nineteenth Century New Zealand Wars.

New Zealand remembered Anzac Day.

"The New Zealand wars too were an important part of our own history."

Commemoration was not about feeling ashamed of what had happened. It was about remembering the significance of the wars to New Zealand.

The first New Zealand Wars commemoration day was in 2017, hosted by Taitokerau tribes. Taranaki hosted in 2019 with Waikato scheduled for next year.

The Government in September this year said it expected New Zealand history - the New Zealand Wars among that - to be taught in schools nationally by 2022.

Tepania is the council elected representatives' designated Te Ao Maori champion. Among reasons for requesting the date change was that he didn't want to attend October 28 commemorations but miss out on a council meeting on the same day.