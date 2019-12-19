Cell towers installed

Four new towers erected in Northland should deliver better coverage to rural areas for Spark's wireless broadband and mobile services. The towers were delivered by the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) as part of the second phase of the Rural Broadband Initiative. The RCG will build more than 400 cellular towers throughout rural new Zealand from which mobile operators and wireless internet service providers can supply competitive broadband services to rural customers. The new towers were put up at Punakitere, and Broadwood in the Far North; Whakapirau, Kaipara and Kaipara East. Many residents and businesses in these locations will benefit from the improved coverage and connectivity options these new 4G services will provide, Spark's product lead Renee Mateparae said.

Blaze inquiry

A fire investigator was searching the charred remains of a shed in Maunu trying to establish the cause of a fire that threatened to spread through dry grass. Strong winds fanned the flames in the blaze off Austin Rd in Maunu on Wednesday about 4.30pm. Five fire appliances responded to the call but two other calls - one in the central city and a vegetation fire near Hikurangi - had fire teams split between the scenes. Station Officer Rhys Wirihana said the Maunu fire was well established when the crews arrived but they quickly got the blaze under control. Water was used from a nearby swimming pool. A fire investigator had gone to the scene after the fire was extinguished and returned again yesterday.

Murder charge

Name suppression continues for a second person charged in relation to the death of a 5-month-old baby boy. The case of the 31-year-old woman, charged with murder, was called in the High Court at Whangārei yesterday and she was remanded back in custody to re-appear on February 20. Police were called to a home in Raumanga by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on August 22. The baby died at the scene. The woman initially appeared in the Whangārei District Court.

Advertisement

Guilty plea

A Whangārei man has admitted stealing a 2019 Ford Mustang car valued at $81,000 and having a sawn off shotgun and ammunition. Robert George Firth, also known as Forth, 49, of Kensington, appeared in Whangārei District Court and pleaded guilty to the theft of the car on May 21 this year. He also admitted charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, two charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug utensils and perverting the course of justice. He was remanded in custody until March 5 for sentencing in Whangārei District Court.