Over 1500 Far North families will have gifts to open and kai in their bellies this Christmas thanks to the Bald Angels charity toy and food drive.



Bald Angels Charitable Trust founder Therese Wickbom said this year's drive would see around 1600 children receive a present and 180 food parcels delivered to families in the Mid and Far North.

It's been another huge volunteer effort, Wickbom said, and is a "little bigger than last year".

Inspector Chris McLellan, Diamond Middleton, Kuia Hana Munro, Therese Wickbom and Lucy Rose Middleton are among dozens of volunteers helping with the event. Photo / Jenny Ling

"Every year we're astounded at the generosity of the community," she said.

"I can't express my gratitude enough to all of the people.

"What makes this special is that they've [the recipients] probably never had anything else all year and they're wondering how they'll get fed. This is potentially the first new thing some of these kids have been given all year."

Along with children's gifts, other items donated by the community include fresh fruit and vegetables.

Kerikeri Primary students had created 'card packs' which enable kids to make their own Christmas cards, and Opua artist Tui Slater made colourful dresses for girls with little notes of aroha sewn into the garments.

The toys were gift wrapped and groceries packed into kai boxes in Kerikeri on Wednesday and Thursday before being taken by Bald Angels social service partners.

These include Kaitaia Women's Refuge, Plunket, Far North Reap, Mid North Family Support, Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services, Hauora Hokianga, Ngāti Hine Health Trust and police.

The organisations will then distribute the gifts to families they have identified as being most in need.

Opua resident Tui Slater made these colourful dresses with loving notes sewn into them. Photo / Jenny Ling

Police Inspector Chris McLellan said police are proud of their relationship with the Bald Angels.

The event is a "humbling experience", he said.

Police have been working with a number of families who have experienced significant trauma, violence and loss over the last 12 months.

Five officers will help deliver the gifts and food parcels in coming days.

"This is just a small gesture that we can do at this time of year," McLellan said.

"When we're delivering the presents it's quite overwhelming both for the families and the people doing the giving."

Other volunteers included siblings Diamond and Lucy Rose Middleton who travelled from Whangārei, and Kuia Hana Munro who, along with her husband kaumātua Arena Munro, have "been in the organisation for donkey's years".

Wickbom said the gifts would have far-reaching effects on families.

"It will affect thousands of people, from aunts and uncles and the broader whānau who will feel the joy and happiness that these children get."