

Driving around to view houses illuminated with Christmas lights is a tradition for many families.

Many Northlanders have jumped right into the festive season, dressing their houses in lights for punters to enjoy.

Some have only been lighting up for a few years, while some have more than 20 years of experience behind them.

The Northern Advocate has complied a list of homes all lit up this festive season.

• 1615 Mangakahia Rd, Titoki

• 40 Bush Haven Drive, Kamo

• Fairway Drive, Kamo

• Motel Sierra, Western Hills Drive

• Ngahere Drive, Maunu

• Tui Crescent

• Pompallier Estate Drive

• 19 Michel Colombon Close - first left off Pompallier Estate

• Otaika Rd

• Hilltop Ave

• 118 Raumanga Heights Drive

• Whaka St

• Alamein Ave, Onerahi.

• Beach Rd, Onerahi (between Pah Rd and Johnston St)

• 318 One Tree Point Rd, Ruakākaā

• State Highway One, Kaiwaka

• If you're dressing your house in lights and decorations, it's not too late to let us know. Send your address, and if possible a photograph of the lights, to reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz