Driving around to view houses illuminated with Christmas lights is a tradition for many families.
Many Northlanders have jumped right into the festive season, dressing their houses in lights for punters to enjoy.
READ MORE:
• Whangārei's drive through Christmas light display in memory of grandson
Some have only been lighting up for a few years, while some have more than 20 years of experience behind them.
The Northern Advocate has complied a list of homes all lit up this festive season.
• 1615 Mangakahia Rd, Titoki
• 40 Bush Haven Drive, Kamo
• Fairway Drive, Kamo
• Motel Sierra, Western Hills Drive
• Ngahere Drive, Maunu
• Tui Crescent
• Pompallier Estate Drive
• 19 Michel Colombon Close - first left off Pompallier Estate
• Otaika Rd
• Hilltop Ave
• 118 Raumanga Heights Drive
• Whaka St
• Alamein Ave, Onerahi.
• Beach Rd, Onerahi (between Pah Rd and Johnston St)
• 318 One Tree Point Rd, Ruakākaā
• State Highway One, Kaiwaka
• If you're dressing your house in lights and decorations, it's not too late to let us know. Send your address, and if possible a photograph of the lights, to reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz