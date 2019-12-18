TODAY

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-8.30pm, Finlayson Street Carpark Reyburn Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Roller Disco Christmas Skate, 7pm-8pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kauri Carols, 7pm-8.30pm, Kaurihohore Hall Apotu Road, Whangārei.

• The Damage, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Summer School Holidays, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Festival of Christmas Trees, 10am-1pm and 6.30pm-9.30pm until December 24, St John's Golden Church, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Christmas Gift Drive, 1pm-11.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Decks At the Dock - Daytime House Music Party, 3pm-10.30pm, Zane Greys On the Dock, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir Street, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Cornerstone Roots//Masaya//Vangrove - Butter Factory, 3pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Sunday Night Markets, 4pm, Twin Pines Manor, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lions Club of Ruawai Monthly Market, 10pm, Four Square, Ruawai, Northland.

COMING UP

• Dans Questionable Quiz, Monday, December 23 7.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Blaclist. - Christmas Takeover, Tuesday, December 24, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Waipū Christmas Parade, Tuesday, December 24, 7pm, Waipū

• Live Music From WiEkko, Tuesday, December 24, 7pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Christmas Eve Church Service, Tuesday, December 24, 7pm, Kaurihohore Historic Church, Whangārei.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .