The Kaitaia Business Association has agreed to invest $15,000, with Te Hiku Community Board matching that, to design a revitalisation project for the Far North town.

Association chairwoman Andrea Panther said a special general meeting had been called earlier this month to discuss changes to the budget plan for 2020/2021, and proposal to put a portion of Business Improvement District (BID) funds in the KBA account towards the cost of paying a landscape architect to provide a master plan to revitalise the town.

The meeting approved the spending of $15,000, on the proviso that the community board came up with the other 50 per cent.

Panther presented the funding application to the community board last week, and next day was advised that it had been approved.

The association had one quote on hand, and was seeking more from other local landscape architects, to ensure the best use of the BID funds.

The Kaitaia Master Plan, she added, would cover the town's three entry points - north, south and west - from Te Hiku Sports Hub in South Rd to Whangatane Drive in the north, including North Park Drive, where a number of large retail stores and government organisations were located.

"Community consultation and planning will be invited, and encouraged, in the new year," she said.

"The KBA would like to see that the master plan incorporates a theme relevant to this area that can be used to transform our service town. We will keep everyone informed throughout the process of what is hoped to be the beginning of the revitalisation of Kaitaia."