For 46 years students of Kerikeri High School have celebrated the end of Years 7 and 8 with a raft race around Kerikeri Basin.

Last Thursday's race featured 22 floating contraptions paddled by 95 students plus another two rafts powered by new staff.

As always all manner of materials were put to use building the rafts, including bamboo, plastic drums, lilos, pallets and lots of duct tape and string.

The most ingenious raft took a leaf out of the America's Cup by employing pedal power instead of paddles; alas, a lack of buoyancy meant it was unable to repeat Team NZ's feat in Bermuda.

Lily Hagen, 12, and Erin Rosetta, 13, captained a raft named Ladyman. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Mini Midgets, from left, Amber Collins, 12, Avalon Hart, 12, Sophie Ludbrook, 13, and Charlie Toto, 13. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Fire-breathing Rubber Duckies, from left, Hayley Scott, 13, Amber Robinson, 13, Lani Stevens, 12, and Braeden Leung, 13. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A raft called SINK (it didn't, in case you were wondering) is launched by, from left, Ciara Andrews, 13, Tessa Bogaers, 12, Hanjeli Otto, 13, and Kiera Matich, 13. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Rise and Shine team, from front left, Annaelle Smith, 13, and Jess Jack, 12; back, Amber West, 13, Ellie Heath, 13, and Kate Jack, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Abbrakazabra duo Zara Davison, 12, and Abby Creighton, 11. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Tie-tanic crew, from left, Te Kauri Kingi, Madison Burgess, Ruby Anderson and Bella Ata. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The bicycle-powered Jolly Roger was the most technically ingenious, yet the least seaworthy, of all rafts competing in the race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Volunteers from the Kerikeri Fire Brigade kindly made sure no one reached the finish line dry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ocean Rampage storms to the finish line in a convincing win. From left, Damon Upston, 13, Sol Spake, 13, Jack Lindsay, 13, and Sam Kennedy, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Second place was claimed by the Flying Nana Knickers, from left, Lucy Clent, 13, Ella Scott, 13, Frieya Anderson, 13, and Abby McNulty, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A staff raft called Punk's Not Dead finishes fourth with, from left, Sarah Davis, Charlene Muller and Izzie Birnie. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The crew of the SS Falcon didn't win but they had a lot of fun trying. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Competition was fierce for the coveted title of last raft back to shore. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tie-tanic lives up to its name even in the absence of icebergs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Three Little Pigs, from left, Isla Robinson, 12, Alyssa Petzer, 13, and Jenna Dawes, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf