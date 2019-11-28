School chooses new logo

Whangārei Boys' High School's crest will get a makeover after a new logo was chosen following consultation with the school community. The school has been consulting with students, staff, parents and old boys regarding the rebrand of the school's current logo, which was designed by its first headmaster Roger Lupton in the early 1900s. Two logos were proposed - a contemporary design (pictured) with koru and a wave on either side of the anchor arms, representing past and future; and a traditional design similar to the current logo but lacking a chain on the anchor. Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said the contemporary design was chosen as that's how the majority voted. She said all written submissions were considered. Gilbert-Smith said there will be a transition period but all iconography and signage for the new building, which will open in 2022, will bear the new crest.

The new Whangārei Boys' High School logo.

Self-defence for women

A Fight like a Girl workshop this Sunday aiming to upskill Hokianga women in self-defence and wahine safety will feature a session with professional boxer Patricia Vaka, currently ranked ninth in the world and about to jet off to New York for a fight. Other tutors will include Rawene's new police constable, who will talk about methamphetamine and domestic safety; Kerikeri High School head of drama Bridget Crooks on cyber safety for young and old; and basic ninjutsu with Hamish Crooks and daughter Imogen. The free event is organised by Hokianga Women's Group and will be held at Rawene School hall from 11am to 3pm.

Property files online

The Far North District Council is rolling out a suite of online transactions over the coming months, starting with council property file requests. The new online services are being released alongside the new council website launched earlier this month. Residents can now select any Far North property online, pay via a secure web payment gateway and have the file emailed to them.

Vote for tōtara

The Forest Owners' Association is urging people to vote for the tōtara as plant of the year in a poll being conducted by the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network. Association president Peter Weir said the tōtara was probably the best bet for the development of an indigenous planted forestry industry in New Zealand. "Our industry relies on radiata pine, which grows well everywhere. Tōtara is much the same. It flourishes in a wide range of New Zealand environments and produces an amazing and versatile timber. There's real interest in Northland in particular in growing tōtara commercially."

Traffic measures

Kaipara District Council is introducing temporary changes to improve traffic congestions during holiday season. There will be additional parking, temporary conversion of part of Wood St to one way, a free bus shuttle connecting Mangawhai village, the heads and the surf club, improved pedestrian access in the vicinity of Wood St, and time restrictions, P60, on the Wood St angled parks. The bus service will run from 10am to 5.30pm from December 27 until January 12, and up to February 9 for weekends and holidays. Council is also installing temporary toilets at the boat ramp, and the boat club will help manage boat ramp traffic. To place feedback, email mangawhaicommunityplan@kaipara.govt.nz.

Measles coverage

Te Kura o Otangarei reached 97 per cent MMR immunisation coverage rate after a joint effort between the school and Northland DHB. The last two waves of infections in September and November have been largely caused by measles exposures in schools. Otangarei join Hora Hora School who achieved 96 per cent MMR coverage earlier in the year. Measles is a vaccine preventable disease. There are 117 confirmed cases in Northland – 44 cases in the Far North, 15 in Kaipara and 58 in the Whangārei – with a further two cases under investigation. Call 0800 466 738 to find out how to get immunised.