TODAY

• Season's Greetings, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Live Music with I See Red, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Miss Johnson & The Moonbeams, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

Advertisement

• Improv Theatresports - Fun Jam Sessions, 6.30pm, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Kamo Christmas Parade, 10am, Kamo main street.

• Whangārei Christmas Festival, 5pm-9.30pm, Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei.

• Tastes of the North - Garden Party, 11am-6pm, Copthorne Hotel and Resort, Tau Henare Drive, Waitangi, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tempist Fujit Summer Single Release Party, 8.30pm-11.55pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Artisans Market, 9am, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

• Saturday Night Slipmat Sessions, 7pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Leighton Fairlie Distant EP Tour, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Hayze and The Duo Coco, 3pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Creative Travellers Craft Faire, 9am, Northern Wairoa Memorial Park, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tiaki Mauri Bioblitz, 9.30am, Wairoa Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

READ MORE

• Anika Moa to headline Whangārei Christmas Festival

• Have a merry (eco-friendly, plastic-free, no tinsel) Christmas!

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Gin Cocktail Masterclass, 12pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm, Flames International Hotel, Whangārei.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei.

• Choral Gems, 2.30pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• The Duo Coco's Jam Session, 3pm, Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm, Waipu Primary School, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

COMING UP

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei Class, Monday, December 2, 6pm, Central Baptist Church, Whangārei.

• Socrates Cafe, Monday, December 2, 6pm, Dickens Inn, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Raewyn, Monday, December 2, 6.15pm, Maunu Primary School, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness, Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, December 2, 9.15am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, December 2, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Early Bird Yoga, Monday, December 2, 7am. Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, December 2, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, December 3, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, December 3, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, December 3, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Beer Club with Kereru Brewery, Wednesday, December 4, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• The Great NZ Santa Run/Walk, Wednesday, December 4, 6.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, December 4, 12pm, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Japanese Classes, Wednesday, December 4, 9.30am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, December 4, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, December 4, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Ray White Hatea Loop Challenge – With a Splash of Colour, Thursday, December 5, 6pm, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Kaikohe Christmas In the Village, Thursday, December 5, 4.30pm, Kaikohe Pioneer Village, Kaikohe, Mid North.

• The Great NZ Santa Run, Thursday, December 5, 6.30pm, Kerikeri Domain, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, December 5, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz