Kerikeri Domain in spotlight

A public meeting about the future of Kerikeri Domain is being held from 5.30pm this Thursday in the St John Ambulance hall on Kerikeri Rd. The meeting follows on from a deputation to a Far North District Council meeting in October and will give Kerikeri residents a chance to learn more about the newly adopted 2019 Reserve Management Plan and discuss options for the Domain's future management and use. The event will be hosted by the recently formed Friends of the Domain group and the Kerikeri Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Ditch tips truck

Not a banana skin but a roadside ditch appears to have been the undoing of a rubbish truck which tipped on to its side near Ruakākā yesterday. The accident occurred about 10am near the intersection of Takahiwai, McEwan and One Tree Pt roads. No injuries were reported.

Teen who fell at falls stable

The teenager who fell from Raumanga Falls on Monday is in a stable condition in Whangarei Hospital. The young man was in a serious condition after tumbling from the top of the falls just before 2pm. Ambulance officers and fire crews called to help supported the teen in the water until a Northland Emergency Services Trust helicopter was able to winch him clear.

Moerewa public meeting

A community meeting is being held in Moerewa on December 2 to discuss speed limits, signage, pedestrian safety and other traffic issues. The meeting will start at 5pm in Pure Bliss Kitchen on Moerewa's main street.