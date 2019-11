TODAY

• Jason Kerrison - I Will If You Will - Acoustic Solo Tour, 7.30pm-11.30pm, Collards Bar, Corner SH1 and Whangatane Drive, Kaitaia, Kaitaia, Far North.

• The Canopy Night Market, 5pm-8.30pm, Finlayson St Carpark Reyburn Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Whangārei's Big Night Out, 6pm-9.30pm, Dickens Inn, 71 Cameron St, Vinetown, Whangārei.

• Music with Wizard & Oz from Australia, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Season's Greetings, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• West African Drum and Dance Workshop, 5.30pm-8pm, Sportsville Dargaville, Memorial Park, Logan Street, Dargaville, Kaipara.

SATURDAY

• E tū Otangarei, 10am-2pm, Top Field, Otangarei, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• ASB Kerikeri Half Marathon, 7.25am-1.30pm, Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Kerikeri Street Party 2019, 5pm, Kerikeri Domain, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• West African Drum and Dance Workshop, 10am-6pm, Sportsville Dargaville, Memorial Park, Logan St, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Ruatangata Christmas Market, 9am, Ruatangata Public Hall, Whangārei.

• The RVMES, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Thelonious Punk, 7pm, Soundlounge, Kerikeri, Northland.

• Creative Travellers Craft Fair, 9am, William Fraser Memorial Park, Whangārei.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am, Onerahi Hotel, Whangārei.

• Tutukaka Twilight Market, 5pm, Tutukaka Green, Tutukaka, Northland.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Come Dancing – Ballroom, Latin American, Old Time, New Vogue, 8pm-11.30pm, Instep Dance Studio, 42 Reyburn House Lane.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Corner Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Lions Club of Ruawai Monthly Market, 10.30am, Four Square, Ruawai, Northland.

• Goodnight Kiwi with Ian Jones, 11am, The Warehouse, Whangārei.

• Official reopening of the Oruaiti Chapel at Kiwi North, 2.30pm, Kiwi North, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei With Cecile, Monday, November 25, 9.30am, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei.

• Audition: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Monday, November 25, 5.30pm, Northland Youth Theatre, Whangārei.

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei Class, Monday, November 25, 6pm, Central Baptist Church, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Raewyn, Monday, November 25, 6.15pm, Maunu Primary School, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, November 25, 9.15am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, November 25, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness, Monday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 26, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, November 25, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, November 26, 12pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, November 26, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, November 26, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, November 26, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Sneaky Bones, Wednesday, November 27, 7.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, November 27, 12pm, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Kelvin Cruickshank Live, Wednesday, November 27, 7pm, Dargaville Museum, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Japanese Classes, Wednesday, November 27, 9.30am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, November 27, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

