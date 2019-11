TODAY

• 4-Day Mindfulness and Migrant Well-Being Course, 1-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Beginner Yoga, 10am-11.30am, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank Street, Whangārei.

• Improv Theatresports - Fun Jam Sessions, 6.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• John Leigh Calder Quartet, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

MGN-My Greatest Now - Denis Hepi & Raymond Bishop, playing today at The Old Stone Butter Factory in Whangārei.

• Live Music with Gerry Lee, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• MGN-My Greatest Now - Denis Hepi & Raymond Bishop, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Morgan McCaskill will be dishing out some Midday Vibes today from 12-2pm at The Old Stone Butter Factory in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

• Midday Vibes With Morgan McCaskill, 12-2pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• The Big Fundraising Sale, 9.30am, Dress For Success, 7b Hunt St, Whangārei.

• The Natural Phenomena Nature Conference, 1pm-9pm, Openspaces Preschool Academy, 592 Ngunguru Rd, Whangārei.

• The Nukes Ukulele Trio Return, 7.30pm-10pm, Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei.

• Twilight Golf, 3-5.45pm, Northland Golf Cub, 160 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Ataahua Charity Brunch, 9am-12pm, Kensington Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Cabaret Queens, 8-10pm, Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Glitter Balls, 8pm-2am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei, Disco.

• Golf Classic Tournament, 8am, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia.

• Heart Magic Live: Your Purpose Illuminated, 7pm, Forum North - Cafler Suite, Whangārei.

• Hollywood Quiz Night, 7-10pm, Onerahi Community Centre, 130 Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

The Tres Cordes Piano Trio, Saturday 7pm at Kerikeri's Turner Centre. Photo / Supplied

• Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• LWMCU Memorial Drive Clean Up, 10am-12pm, Memorial Drive 1 Memorial Drive, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Marua Scottish Dance, 7pm, Marua Community Hall 752 Marua Road, Whangārei.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am-11am, Onerahi Hotel Onerahi Hotel, Whangārei.

• The Natural Phenomena Nature Conference, 8am-10pm, Openspaces Preschool Academy, 592 Ngunguru Rd, Whangārei.

• The Rare Occasion 6, 7-11.55pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Kaipara - Round Buddah, Sojourn, Farandicus, Neopolitan.

• Tres Cordes Piano Trio, 7pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

• Whangārei Mind Body Spirit Expo, 10am, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei Class, 6-7pm, Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank St, Whangārei.

• East Asian Class and Meal, 1-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Improv Mob Theatresports, 7.30-9.30pm, Russell Boating Club, 46 Matauwhi Rd, Matauwhi Bay, Russell.

• Mangakahia Country Garden Ramble, 9am-4pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Road, Poroti, Maungatapere.

Mangakahia Country Garden Ramble is on Sunday 9am-4pm. Photo / Supplied

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue, Whangārei.

• The Natural Phenomena Nature Conference, 8am-2pm, Openspaces Preschool Academy, 592 Ngunguru Rd, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11.30am, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Road, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mind Body Spirit Expo, 10am, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei With Cecile, Monday and Thursday, November 18 and 21, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Raewyn, Monday/Thursday November 18/21, 6.15pm-7.30pm, Maunu Primary School, 13 Austin Rd, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Early Bird Yoga, Monday November 18, 7am-8am, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday November 18, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Road, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Zumba Fitness, Monday-Tuesday, November 18-19, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday November 19, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Intermediate School presents - a variety of acts, Wednesday, November 20, 6pm-7.30pm, Forum North - Capitaine Bougainville Theatre.

• Wine Tasting & Talk With Esk Valley, Wednesday November 20, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Te Reo Cafe, Wednesday November 20, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday November 20, 12pm-4pm, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday November 20, 7pm-9pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, 224 Maunu Rd, Whangārei.

• Ladies Tennis, Wednesday November 20, 9.15am-11am, Mairtown Tennis Club, 100 Brighton Rd, Whangārei.

• Japanese Classes, Wednesday November 20, 9.30am-11am, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday November 20, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere.

• Youth Performance Class, Thursday November 21, 4pm-5.30pm, Circus Kumarani, 15 Onslow St, Whangārei.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday November 21, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday November 21, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Spring Into Summer Talk Series - Kim Westerskov Photographer, Thursday November 21, 5.30pm-7.30pm, Cafler Suite, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Introduction to Specific Learning Disabilities, Thursday November 21, Cheviot Park Motor Lodge, 1 Cheviot St, Woodhill, Whangārei

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .