Whangārei man John Kearney already had a moustache so instead of growing one for Movember he's dyed it blue.

Movember is an initiative where men are encouraged to grow a moustache during the month of November and raise money to support men's health.

Kearney already had a moustache so he decided to dye it blue instead.

"It's all about mental health awareness for men, and this is my statement," he said.

For more information on Movember visit nz.movember.com