TODAY

• Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Loving Vibes Gathering, 6pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Thelonious Punk, 5pm, Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Dinner & Drinks with Sharmel Cook, 4.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Date Night: Face Painting Class, 6.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• EDHospice House Tour 2019, 9.30am-4pm, Various Locations Bream Bay/Waipu Cove/Langs Beach, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Whānau Day, 10am-4pm, Waitangi Sports Grounds, 1 Tau Henare Drive, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow, 10am, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Record Collectors Fair, 10am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am, Onerahi Hotel, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Celestial Navigation In the Stardome, 10am, Waitangi Sports Grounds, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Photos for The Internet, 9am, Kamo High School, Whangārei.

• Tuia 250 Open Vessels - Explore the Tuia 250 Flotilla, 10am, Beach opposite Ti Tii Marae, Paihia, Northland

• Tuia 250 Open Vessels - Explore the Tuia 250 Flotilla, 10am, Opua Wharf, Opua, Northland.

SUNDAY

• EDHospice House Tour 2019, 9.30am-4pm, Various Locations Bream Bay/Waipu Cove/Langs Beach, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Nanogirl Live - Bring On the Noise, 3pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Scoot the Loop, 10am, Whangārei Town Basin Loop Walkway, Whangārei.

• Tuia Mātauranga Roadshow, 10am, Opua Cruising Club, Opua, Bay of Islands.

• Rātā Waka On Display, 10am, Haratu-Kororareka Marae, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Celestial Navigation In the Stardome, 10am, Opua Community Hall, Opua, Bay of Islands.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm, Waipu Primary School, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Natural Self-Care Workshop, 2pm, The Veggie Tree, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei Class, Monday, November 11, 6pm, Central Baptist Church, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Raewyn, Monday, November 11, 6.15pm, Maunu Primary School, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, November 11, 9.15am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, November 11, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Early Bird Yoga, Monday, November 11, 7am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, November 11, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Zumba Fitness, Monday, November 11, Tuesday, November 12, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• The Bee Gees Night Fever, Tuesday, November 12, 8pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• The Big Fundraising Sale, Tuesday, November 12, 5pm, Dress For Success, Whangārei.

• Mauri Ora - The Metrics of Flourishing, Tuesday, November 12, 9am, Copthorne Hotel and Resort, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, November 12, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, November 12, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, November 12, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• The Bee Gees Night Fever, Wednesday, November 13, 8pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, November 13, 12pm, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Colour Accounting Workshop, Wednesday, November 13, 9am, ASB Whangārei, Whangārei.

• CPR and First Aid, Wednesday, November 13, 8.30am, Hockey Northland Association, Whangārei.

• Communication Skills Training, Wednesday, November 13, 6pm, Sierra Motel, Whangārei.

• Japanese Classes, Wednesday, November 13, 9.30am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, November 13, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz