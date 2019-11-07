

After wowing audiences around the world Luke Bird, Kawiti Waetford, and Shaan Kloet are returning home to Whangārei for one night of musical theatre, opera, comedy and fun.

As students of acclaimed Northland singer and vocal coach Joan Kennaway, who passed away in February last year, the trio have known each other "for years" but their upcoming concert is the first time just the three of them are performing together.

Entertainer Luke Bird said he was excited for the show at Forum North on Friday, November 22.

"Honestly we're family so it's truly special, and being together for this show brings back a lot of memories when we were those very young ambitious people with big dreams."

The three have had busy careers.

Bird, who hosts Māori Television's Sidewalk Karaoke, said he has been "flapping" everywhere performing in China, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Rarotonga and around the country. He said he is also considered one of NZ's top MCs.

Kloet has been performing in professional musical theatre shows throughout New Zealand for the past eight years. Next week she is off to New York to take part in cabaret evenings on Broadway, and next year she is playing Mary Poppins in Auckland's season of Mary Poppins.

Meanwhile Waetford, who has performed and studied with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, returned to Matapōuri Bay from the UK a couple of years ago and now performs both locally and internationally.

In February he'll be premiering an opera by Lemi Ponifasio at the NZ Festival of the Arts in Wellington and he also holds a national role for Te Aho Tū Roa - part of Toimata Foundation - connecting, facilitating and empowering people within mahi taiao, te reo and mātauranga Māori.

The trio said turning their talent into a career required hard work, goal-setting and drive.

"You can have all the talent in the world, but without key skills, discipline and a drive to succeed to get you there it'll never happen," Waetford said.

Kloet agreed that drive was important.

"I am a super strong believer in goal-setting so for me it was always a goal to be a singer and to make it a profession - it has always been something I have worked hard for and continue to work at it," she said.

Bird said people should not expect a recital.

"They should expect a variety of everything we're known for, when I say everything we're talking fun, musical, opera, rock and something in it for everyone. Everybody will get something fab from this," he said.

Tickets for the show can be purchased from www.ticketek.co.nz