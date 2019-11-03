It was a day filled with connection and warm welcomes as those on board the Tuia 250 vessels were welcomed to Whangārei.

On Saturday kaihoe on traditional waka paddled down the Hātea to meet the three waka hourua, and on land crews were welcomed by the Pasifika community before a powerful haka pōwhiri.

Photographer Michael Cunningham captured the morning.

Iwi liaison officer Mario Kake enjoying the day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaumatua Hohepa Rudolph says a karakia. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The crowd watching the haka pōwhiri. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Warriors welcome the visitors. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Papanui Polamalu from the Hihiaua Cultural Centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ngāti Hine's Delaraine Armstrong. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Reenie Rapana from Poroti and Kailyn Rapana from Moerewa. Photo / Michael Cunningham