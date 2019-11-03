

Guy Fawkes celebrations have returned for another year with a loud bang on Saturday night at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

The Whangārei Lions fireworks display drew more than 8000 spectators into the stadium and thousands of people to various lookout points around the city who all enjoyed the imposing $30,000-show.

Merv Williams, chairman of the fireworks committee, said the Lions had been organising Northland's largest Guy Fawkes event for over 25 years, and its proceeds would go back to the community.

He said one of the main reasons for organising the display was the safety factor:

"It benefits everyone's safety to have on big display instead of people lighting fireworks individually," he said.

"Another factor is the economy of scale. We can put on a fantastic show that no could do by themselves at home."

While pyro-fans will have to wait another year for Whangārei's largest fireworks display, fireworks retail started on Saturday, three days ahead of Guy Fawkes.

The private use of sparklers and crackers has become increasingly controversial in recent years, with concerns being raised over health and fire hazards as well as negative impacts on animals.

A remit by Auckland councillor Cathy Casey presented at the Local Government New Zealand conference in July saw 64 per cent of councils supporting a ban on private fireworks.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said the discussion around fireworks is one for all New Zealanders.

All three Northland mayors – Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith, Far North Mayor John Carter and Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai – voted against the remit, yet LGNZ handed a recommendation to ban private fireworks to government.

Environment Minister David Parker hasn't announced plans to change the law, because regulations were tightened in 2007 to shorten the sale period, increase purchase age, and reduce explosive content of retail fireworks.

A petition to ban the private use of fireworks, backed by 25,000 signatures, was presented to the Governance and Administration Committee in 2015.

The committee ruled that any further extension to ban private fireworks or limit their use to a specific period may be too difficult to enforce.

Figures by Fire and Emergency New Zealand indicate that there has not been an increase in fireworks incidents compared with recent years; reportedly, there were fewer incidents in 2018 than in the previous two years.

After the LGNZ conference in July, Mai said the Whangārei District Council's view was that the public should be able to enjoy fireworks in their backyard.

Mai said a ban on private fireworks should be a debate for all New Zealanders to have.

"I will happily put it on the list of discussion points with the new council," she said.

People in Kaipara wouldn't be able to celebrate Guy Fawkes if the council banned fireworks sales, mayor Jason Smith says.

Kaipara District Council was opposing the ban because the region doesn't have resources for a public fireworks display.

"People in Kaipara wouldn't be able to celebrate Guy Fawkes if we banned it," Mayor Jason Smith said.

While enthusiasts can only shop fireworks for three days a year, they can currently light them any time and place they want to.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swan explained that there were no restrictions on location and time when it comes to lighting fireworks, however, there are a couple of fineable offences.

"It's an offence when people light fireworks in a public space in a manner that is likely to cause injury or alarm."

That includes harm to humans, animals as well as damage to property.

Similar to buying alcohol, people must be 18 and carry a valid ID when purchasing fireworks.

Senior sergeant Swan said Whangārei police would get an increased number of calls four days before and after Guy Fawkes by people who are worried about the way others handle pyrotechnics.

Animals tend to suffer most during the Guy Fawkes period as the noise can scare them, especially when kept outside. Photo / Tania Whyte

"People are getting a little more worried each year. We generally encourage everyone to go to public events where the displays are properly monitored."

To prevent fire and injuries, the fire and emergency department recommends no light fireworks in windy or dry conditions.

Light your fireworks in a wide-open area, away from anything that could catch fire, such as dry grass, leaves or crops, or flammable gases or liquids.

Point fireworks at the stars, not at people or anyone's home, and keep a bucket of water, hose or fire extinguisher handy.

"Be careful if you're using fireworks this Guy Fawkes," Todd O'Donoghue, spokesperson at Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said.

"They can be dangerous if not used with care. We have seen fireworks cause all sorts of fires, including large house fires, and injuries to people."

If you do get burned, the fire and emergency department says to hold the burn under cold running water for 20 minutes. If the injury is severe, call 111.

Arguably, animals tend to suffer most during the Guy Fawkes period as the noise can scare them, especially when kept outside.

Sarah News from Northland Vets described it as "a terrible time of the year" for pets.

She said there was a range of things people could do to calm their animals if they are easily frightened by the lights and noise.

"Keep your pets inside, if you can and make them a little shelter where they can hide," News said.

"I usually get a crate for my dog, which works well."

Drawing the curtains and turning on the TV can also muffle the noise from outside.

News recommends to stay close to your pet and to comfort them, if they need it. If they get extremely anxious, there is medication that can help the animals to cope with it.

According to News, the vets would regularly see injured farm animals, especially horses, how run through fences when they panic.

Marni Evers knows the problem of keeping horses close to town. She has eight horses out in Tikipunga and also runs a homestay for dogs.

She said the best thing to do if you have animals that you can move out of urban areas or bring inside, is to hand out pamphlets.

"Let your neighbours know that you have horses and that the fireworks are very hard on them."