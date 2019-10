TODAY

• Jesse & Austyn for Dinner & Drinks, 4pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Filthy Friday - Halloween Dress Up, 9pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Waipapa Rotary Book Fair, noon-8pm, Kerikeri Sports Complex, Cnr Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From WiEkko, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tuia 250: Mass haka powhiri as flotilla arrives, 10am-11am, Onerahi Beach.

SATURDAY

• Tuia 250: Regional waka escort; mass haka powhiri; entertainment, 8am onwards, Hihiaua Peninsula, Whangārei.

• Smoke and Mirrors, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Heading for Extinction and What to Do About It, 3.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Waipapa Rotary Book Fair, 9am-2pm, Kerikeri Sports Complex, Cnr Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands

• Kaiwaka's Fright Night, 5.30pm-9.30pm, Kaiwaka Sports Association, Gibbons Rd, Kaiwaka, Kaipara.

• Northland Golf Club Chicken Run, 12.15pm-4.30pm, Northland Golf Cub, 160 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei.

• New World Rotary Garden Safari, 9.30am-4pm, 82 Rainbow Falls Rd, Kerikeri, Northland.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am-11am, Onerahi Hotel, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tuia Talks, 7pm-9pm, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 56-58 Herekino St, Whangārei.

• Rātā Waka Symposium Showcase, 1pm-4pm, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 56-58 Herekino St, Whangārei.

• Pacific Voyaging Education and Stardome, 10am-3pm, Te Kāpehu Whetū, 185 Lower Dent St, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular, 6pm-9pm, Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei.

• Dog Obedience & Rally-O, 9am, Otaika Sports Park, Whangārei.

• Bream Bay Ballet end of year dance extravaganza, 10.30am and 2pm, Bream Bay College auditorium.

READ MORE:

• Tuia 250: Flotilla to arrive in Whangārei as voyage reaches Northland



SUNDAY

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• New World Rotary Garden Safari, 9.30am-4pm, 82 Rainbow Falls Rd, Kerikeri, Northland.

• Rātā Waka Symposium Showcase, 10am-3pm, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 56-58 Herekino St, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm-4.30pm, Flames International Hotel, Waverley St, Onerahi, Whangārei.

• Show Me Shorts: The Sampler, 7pm-9pm, Cinema Kororareka, Town Hall, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• The Duo Coco's Jam Session, 3pm-6.30pm, Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar, 6 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Ngunguru Sunday Market, 8.30am-noon, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru, Whangārei District.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11.30am, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tuia 250 Open Vessels - Explore the Tuia 250 Flotilla, 10am-3pm, Port Nikau Wharf, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Wellness Expo, 9am-3pm, Paparoa Memorial Hall, Paparoa Valley Rd, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Dog Obedience & Rally-O, 8.30am, Otaika Sports Park, Whangārei.

• All Souls Service of Remembrance, 9.30am, St Paul's Anglican Church, Karawai St, Ruakākā.

The Tahitian vessel Fa'afaite is part of the Tuia 250 flotilla in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

COMING UP

• Socrates Cafe, Monday, November 4, 6pm-8pm, Dickens Inn, 71 Cameron St, Vinetown, Whangārei.

• Circus Kumarani Whangārei Class, Monday, November 4, 6pm-7pm, Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Raewyn, Monday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 6, Maunu Primary School, 13 Austin Rd, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, November 4, 9.15am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, November 4, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Early Bird Yoga, Monday, November 4, 7am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, November 4, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Zumba Fitness, Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, November 5, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, November 5, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, November 5, 9am, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Beer Club: Day of the Dead with Garage Project, Wednesday, November 6, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Raw Food Class, Wednesday, November 6, 6pm, Whare Waka Cafe, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, November 6, noon, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Rātā Waka On Display, Wednesday, November 6, 10am-3pm, Haratu - Kororareka Marae, Cnr The Strand and Pitt St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Celestial Navigation In the Stardome, Wednesday, November 6, and Thursday, November 7, 10am, Christ Church Parish Hall, Church St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Japanese Classes, Wednesday, November 6, 9.30am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, November 6, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, November 7, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Spring Into Summer Talk Series - Dean Baigent-Mercer, Thursday, November 7, 5.30pm, Whangārei Central Library, Whangārei.

