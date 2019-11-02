At a mere one metre high and two metres long it's one of Northland's smallest sea walls — yet it has sparked interest far greater than its size would suggest thanks to an almost 200-year-old painting.

When repairs start today on a diminutive, erosion-damaged sea wall by the beach at the end of Tapeka Rd in Russell, the work will be overseen by representatives of local iwi and Heritage New Zealand.

They will be keeping an eye out for relics or any other clues about the past because a painting by English artist Augustus Earle from 1827 shows the injured Ngāpuhi warrior chief Hongi Hika sitting in the very spot now occupied by the wall.

In the painting, called Meeting of the artist and Hongi at the Bay of Islands, November 1827, the warrior chief is seen surrounded by his people and talking with Earle. Tapeka Pt and a pair of waka can be seen drawn up on the beach behind them.

The sea wall repairs will be carried out by hand to avoid damaging anything of archaeological significance.

Earlier in 1827 Hongi Hika had been injured in the chest by a musket ball at Whangaroa. He died a few months after the meeting at Tapeka.