TODAY

• The Canopy Night Market, 4pm-8pm, Finlayson St carpark, Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangarei.

• Jazz Club: Joy Yates and Dave MacRae, 6pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• House Of Shem, 8pm, Ruakaka Tavern, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakaka, Bream Bay, Whangarei District.

• DJ Shady Lady, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Nicola Son, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

SATURDAY

• Oktoberfest @ Butters on Labour Weekend, 1pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Beeswax Wraps & Natural Cleaning Workshop, 10am-noon, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Trick or Treat Halloween Event, 9am-8pm, Whangārei Intermediate School, 32 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Live Music From I See Red, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show, 7pm-11pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• House Of Shem, 8pm, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Tutukākā Twilight Market, 5pm-8pm, Tutukākā Green, Marina Rd, Northland.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Waipu Street Market, 9am-2pm, Caledonian Park, The Centre, Waipu, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Tangiteroria Trail Bike Ride, 7.30am-3pm, Tangiteroria Trail Bike Ride, 544 Pukehuia Rd, Tangiteroria, Kaipara.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Lions Club of Ruawai Monthly Market, 10.30am, Four Square, Ruawai, Northland.

COMING UP

• InnoNative Market, Monday, October 28, 10am-2pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, October 28, 9.15am-10.15am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Early Bird Yoga, Monday, October 28, 7am-8am, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, October 29, noon, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• PhiContour Education, Tuesday, October 29, 8.30am, PhiAcademy NZ, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, October 29, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness, Tuesday, October 29, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, October 30, noon, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

• Communication Skills Training, Wednesday, October 30, 6pm-9pm, Sierra Motel, 26 Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Japanese Classes, Wednesday, October 30, 9.30am-11am, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, October 30, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Str8 Up for Halloween, Thursday, October 31, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz