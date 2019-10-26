CLASSIC NOTES

I solemnly swear that what follows is true. When we settled in New Zealand, 12 years ago, we forsook the luxury of central heating for an open fire. This wasn't by choice – it came with the house. Willy-nilly, I had to learn the art of chopping logs. It turned out to be less easy than falling off one. I was an abysmal student.

I tried – oh, how I tried – but to call me hopeless would be a compliment. Let me cut to the chase, and describe merely the nadir of my log-chopping career, which coincidentally provided a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.