A man who allegedly stole a 55cm gold chain valued at $9300 from a Whangārei jewellery shop has had his case transferred to North Shore District Court.

Jackson Tokomanahi Anderson, 31, is charged with stealing a 9-carat heavy oval curb chain from Pascoes the Jewellers on October 9. He faces additional charges of stealing de waalt powertools valued at $3337 from Mitre 10 Mega Wairau Valley on October 6 and stealing $130 petrol from Mobil on Constellation Dr, October 6.

Unfit to plead

A teenager facing charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury has been found unfit to plead.

The charges relate to a fatal crash on Kokopu Rd in November last year. The teen made a brief appearance in the Whangārei District Court yesterday before Judge John McDonald, who scheduled a disposition hearing for January 16 next year.

Woman collapes, dies at court entrance

A woman in her 50s collapsed as she was entering the Whangārei District Court yesterday. Georgina Matheson – acting general manager health, safety and security said court staff went to the aid of the woman, who had been called for jury service, about 8.20am.

Emergency services were called but were unable to revive her. The main entrance was closed while the woman was being attended to and others entering court used an alternative entrance. The main entrance remained closed until a kaumātua had blessed it with a karakia. The main entrance was reopened just after 10am. The death has been referred to the coroner.

Selling vinyl records

Northland vinyl junkies can get their fix at the next Whangārei Record Collectors Fair.

The fair, which will have thousands of records for sale, including new stock, will be held at OneOneSix, Bank St, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday November 9.

For more information contact Steve on mobile: 022 314 6506 or email indigorecords@hotmail.com.