Members of a Mid North iwi descended on Moerewa from all over the motu during the weekend for a three-day celebration of all things Ngāti Hine. Held in the grounds of Otiria Marae, the biennial Te Ahuareka o Ngāti Hine Festival featured kapa haka, debates, kai, kids' rides, tā moko, music, dance, whānaungatanga and more.
School kapa haka leaders Samantha Hura-Lee, left, and Maraina Christiansen-Kaka, both 15, perform a waitaia with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Taumarere. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Mark Kamene-Stowes, 17, from Whangarei, performs a powerful haka with the Te Kapehu Whetu kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The look on the face of nine-year-old Tuhoronuku Smith from Te Kura o Waikare says "don't mess with me". Photo / Peter de Graaf
Leone Castle-Jones, 14, and Pari Miiria Livingstone, 11, of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Taumarere. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Eight-year-old Leeann Leato of Te Kura o Waikare holds a photo of her late aunt Matire Kareko. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Children of Te Kura o Waikare perform for the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Rawhiti 12-year-olds Tatihana Harawira, left, and Hane Rewha with festival MC Miss Kihi. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Taumarere performers, from left, Samantha Hura-Lee, 15, Maraina Christiansen-Kaka, 15, and Leone Castle-Jones, 14. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A colourful performer from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Taumarere. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa 12-year-old TK Heta performs a haka with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Taumarere. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kawakawa 10-year-old Roman Mackie cranks up a pedal-powered smoothie blender with encouragement from Zespri's Maxine Cunningham. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Northland Inc chairwoman Sarah Petersen and chief executive Murray Reade face off in a cycle-blender challenge with Maxine Cunningham and Jeneise Miles from Zespri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Four-year-old Te Waerenga Tipene from Matawaia waves from a pedal-powered carousel built by Whangarei's Bill Downs. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Joey Rapana of Taumatamakuku Settlement serves a dish of island-style chop suey. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Keita-Rose Brown completes a puzzle testing her knowledge of te reo names for body parts. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Members of Cook Islands cultural group Mana o Te Hula, from left, Jazzlyn Rapana, 12, Te Konehu Puriri, 5, Lilia Koni, 14, Naia Rewi-Rati, 6, and Kailyn Rapana, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Avi Damerell of Whangarei applies her makeup ahead of a performance with Cook Islands cultural group Mana o Te Hula. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangarei's Kovi Tauaalo gets a selfie with Te Konehu Puriri, 5, and Elizabeth Tauaalo-Puriri while they wait to go on stage with Mana o Te Hula. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ta moko artist Graham Tipene works on a tattoo for Koha Aperahama. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Six-year-old Naia Rewi-Rati performs with Cook Islands cultural group Mana o Te Hula. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Lilia Koni, 14, Naia Rewi-Rati, 6, and Kailyn Rapana, 12, perform with Cook Islands cultural group Mana o Te Hula. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kovi Tauaalo, left, and Nane Maru of Whangarei perform with Cook Islands cultural group Mana o Te Hula. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Cook Islands cultural group Mana o Te Hula, with members from Whangarei and Moerewa, add a splash of colour to the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Thirteen-year-old Charlie Tipene, of Te Roopu Kapa Haka o Motatau Marae, holds a photo of her late great-grandfather Kopa Tipene. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Eleven-year-old Ngakupenga Tautari-Herrick performs with Te Roopu Kapa Haka o Motatau Marae. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Eugene Croft, 13, of Te Roopu Kapa Haka o Motatau Marae, shows his skill with the poi. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Huru Tipene, right, performs a haka with Te Roopu Kapa Haka o Motatau Marae. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ngati Hine Festival organising committee member Pita Tipene and Far North District Council chief executive Shaun Clarke outside the wharenui Tumatauenga. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Riqi Harawira of Ahipara shows his skill with the taiaha. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Riqi Harawira of Ahipara performs a blistering guitar set. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Eleven-year-old Arikitia Morton as this year's festival mascot, Kupu Te Kuwharu (bull-headed eel), and MC Varron Armstrong, 16. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Singer/songwriter Troy Kingi closed Saturday's festivities. Photo / Peter de Graaf