This weekend sees us playing the Northland Open Championships fours for men and women.

At Mangawhai, it's the women's division on Saturday and the following teams are entered:

S.Johnson, M.Yovich, G.Lawson, M.Guttenbeil, M.Parker, J.Hardie, K.Wintle, C.Downs, S.Wightman, L.Stewart, K.Scott, D.Hardy, M.Attwood, T.Rakich.

At Leigh club, the men's entries are: A.Stebben, A.Trimmer, J.Dunn, C.Barnett, D.Frame, D.Brewster, K.Robinson, T.Reader, K.Sidwell, D.Cameron, R.Thompson, S.Nelson, T.Apaapa, P.Wightman, C.VanHaaften, S.MacDonald.

Play at both venues starts at 9am.

Both clubs have excellent greens available, and although it is longer in travelling time for some, Leigh Bowling Club will be welcoming all players after quite a few years in the wilderness.

Qualifiers please note, post section play has been transferred to Mangawhai on Sunday. This is due to the Waipu greens being closed for the weekend due to weather conditions and the softness of the playing surfaces.

Bowls3Five starts on Sky Sport this week and will play live three nights a week. Sixty games will feature over the weeks.

That means at least 120 sets, 600 ends, and 7200 deliveries. Eight teams will be taking part and all games will be live.

Clubs don't forget to start putting names together for our local competition which will be played in two divisions, one-five years and an open division. One-five years will be teams of three players and any combination. The open division will be nine players, at least three

players of the opposite gender and will play triples. This event starts on November 27.

Clubs should also be looking at sending in their entries for the Centre Interclub Sevens event that starts on the weekend of November 24. Clubs can enter as many teams as they wish in separate men's and women's divisions. The format for this event will be singles, pairs and fours.

Please check the centre hand book for full details.

Other tournaments for next week are: Tuesday Ngunguru AC triples; Wednesday Maungatapere MX triples; Thursday Hikurangi triples; Saturday-Sunday club championships.