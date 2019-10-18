TODAY

• Beginner Yoga at Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, from 10am – 11.30am.

• Floyd Live – A Celebration and Salute to Pink Floyd at Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, from 7.30pm – 10pm.

• Boom! Boom! Deluxe bring retro Rock 'n' Roll and Rockabilly - The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei from 8am.

• Lions Club Of Ruawai is holding a fundraising Quiz Night at Ruawai Sports Clubrooms Fryburg Rd, Ruawai, from 7.30pm.

• Twilight Golf is at Northland Golf Cub, 160 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei from 5.45pm.

• Date Night: Pottery Class at Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei from 6.15pm – 8.30pm.

SATURDAY

• Floyd Live – A Celebration and Salute to Pink Floyd at Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei from 7.30pm – 10pm.

• Blacklist. Collective x The Elevate Project at The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei from 9pm.

• Ruatangata Market is at Ruatangata Hall, 1190 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei from 9am to 12pm.

• There's a 10 Pin Bowling Fundraiser for the Cancer Society at Whangārei 10 Pin Bowling, 129 Port Rd, from 7pm – 9pm.

• Mangonui Craft Market is at Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, from 9am.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market is at The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, from 8.30am – 1pm.

SUNDAY

• Huanui College Luau on The Links 2019 is at Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga, from 9am – 5.30pm.

• Sunday Salsa Night at Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue, from 4.30pm – 8pm.

• Tikipunga Community Market is on at Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, from 7am – 11.30am.

• A Sunday Market is on at Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, from 7am – 11am.

• Mediterranean Master Class cooking at The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands, from 1pm – 5pm.

COMING UP

• Return to Wholeness at OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei on Monday from 9.15am – 10.15am.

• Spanish Classes at Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, on Monday between 10am and 12pm.

• Early Bird Yoga is at Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, on Monday between 7am and 8am.

• Zumba Fitness is at Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, on Monday 21 from 6pm – 7pm.

• There's a Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers at Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, on Tuesday, 1pm – 3pm.

• Irish Whiskey Tasting is at The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, on Wednesday from 6pm–8pm.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market is on at Cobham Oval, Port Rd, on Wednesday 12pm–4pm.

• Japanese Classes at being held at Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, on Wednesday,

9.30am – 11am.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz