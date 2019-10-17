If you love a good walk and a spectacular view, the Bay of Islands Walking Weekend is definitely your thing.

Based in Russell, the Bay of Islands Walking Weekend has 18 walks to choose from – from a Cultural History tour around the Russell Village to an Island Ramble – there is something for everyone who loves to walk.

The weekend starts today and runs until Sunday, with some spectacular walks available.

Showers are expected at times over the weekend, but organisers are again expecting a great weekend not only for the beauty of the bay but for the cultural and historic elements that are unique to this part of the world.

To ensure people get the best out of the walks organisers have local guides to lead walkers all the way. The guides are all passionate and knowledgeable about the Bay of Islands area and bring something extra to the walking experience. Each walk has no more than 20 people.

The Bay of Islands Walking Weekend has a new headquarters based at the Russell Bowling Club where people can meet, chat about their day and have something to eat and drink. There will also be entertainment and competitions throughout the weekend.

All walks leave from the headquarters where walkers will get to meet their guide, fellow walkers and be provided with an overview of the walk.

Russell is a fantastic base for the weekend with lots of great restaurants, places to stay and for the non-walkers out there, plenty of things to do.

For further information on Russell please visit Russell NZ or Russell Booking and Information Centre

Visit the website https://boiwalkingweekend.co.nz/ to see all the walks you can do.

For more on accommodation and what is on in the region - speak to Colette - Russell Information Centre - 0800 633 255 or (09) 403 8020 (Russell Office).