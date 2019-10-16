A Kaitaia man accused of assaulting former New Zealander of the Year and Northland GP Dr Lance O'Sullivan will go to trial next year.

Reti Boynton, 42, is accused of assaulting Dr O'Sullivan on the Hato Petera College Grounds in Northcote on April 26 this year.

Radio New Zealand reported Boynton, of Ngāti Paoa descent, led efforts to occupy the land last year to stop the closure of the once-thriving Māori Catholic boarding school.

Boynton appeared in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday. He had previously pleaded not guilty to assaulting Dr O'Sullivan, a prominent Northland doctor and New Zealander of the Year 2014. Boynton was remanded on bail until his two-day trial in the Auckland District Court, starting May 25.

Farm machinery sale

The 52nd annual farm machinery sale is on in Whangārei tomorrow.

The sale, organised by PGG Wrightson Livestock and held at the Kauri Saleyards from 10.30am, has farm vehicles, machinery and implements for sale as well as wide range of farming sundries.

Advertisement

Man known to mental health services

A man found dead in a car on Whangārei Hospital grounds was known to mental health services.

Northland DHB Mental Health and Addiction services general manager, Ian McKenzie, confirmed the man had been found earlier this month.

The man was known to Northland Mental Health and Addictions Services but was not a current inpatient of any DHB service.

An internal investigation is under way and the police were notified. The matter has been referred to the coroner.

Aggravated robbery

A Northland woman and a man from Auckland have been charged with aggravated robbery over a home invasion in Whangārei which allegedly involved a firearm.

A sawn-off bolt action .22 rifle was allegedly used in the robbery in Maunu, on September 30. Cellphones, a gold necklace, a tablet and keys were allegedly taken. Kendal Sulusi, 30, of Ōtara, and Shiloh Manawai Peneha, 24, from Riverside, face two charges of aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon along with a third, unknown person. Pehana and Sulusi have also been charged with stealing petrol from two Northland petrol stations on September 29 and again on October 1.

Both accused appeared separately before Judge Greg Davis in Whangārei District Court via an audio-visual link. Peneha had previously been charged with possessing a methamphetamine pipe, unlawful possession of a cut-down .22 rifle and unlawful possession of ammunition, in relation to an incident on October 1. The duo were remanded in custody to reappear on October 29.

xxxxxxxxxxx