The sounds, colours and tastes of India were on display at the popular Diwali celebration in Whangārei this weekend.

The event was organised by the Northland Indian Association and included live entertainers, henna, a photo booth, spot prizes and a buffet lunch at Forum North, on Saturday.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was there too.

Param Kaur, left, and Neetu Kaur welcome the crowd to Forum North.

The large crowd was treated to a grand display of Indian culture at the Diwali celebration.

Tessy Antony, centre, during one of the performances on stage.

A large crowd attended the Diwali celebrations at Forum North.

Mandika Bahadur, 8, gets a special Mehndi henna treat from Olivia Garelja.