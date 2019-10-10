Lotto win

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $32 million on Saturday after the $28m First Division prize was not won on Wednesday. One ticket sold in Northland though did earn its holder almost $20,000. A ticket sold at Countdown Dargaville was among 21 nationally that each won $19,484 with Lotto Second Division. It continues an amazing lucky streak for Northland in 2019, with 18 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or Instant Kiwi First Division and 34 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins in the region so far this year. Strike will be at $1m in a must-be-won draw on Saturday.

Arson trial aborted

The trial of a Kerikeri man accused of burning down a shed full of his own musical equipment has been aborted after jurors had sat through five days of evidence. Anthony (Tony) Norman Harrison had been on trial in the Kaikohe District Court on two charges of arson relating to a shed fire on Waipapa Rd, Kerikeri, in October 2017. The trial started on Tuesday last week but the jury of eight women and four men were dismissed on Monday, two days before lawyers were due to present their closing arguments. The reason for aborting the trial is not known. A new trial date is due to be set on October 31. It was the second time a jury has been dismissed during Harrison's trial. The first occurred Monday last week, just a few hours into the trial.

Tuia 250 flotilla due

The Tuia 250 Voyage flotilla, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's arrival in New Zealand, will visit Northland later this month. The flotilla, including the Endeavour replica, started its journey in Gisborne on October 5. The flotilla is due in Whangārei on October 31 and in the Bay of Islands on November 7. The flotilla won't be visiting Doubtless Bay though after Ngati Kahu said the flotilla was not welcome to sail into Mangonui.

Moerewa Christmas hui

After the success of last year's Christmas celebrations Moerewa is planning to stage another free public event this December. The first preparation hui will take place at 3.30pm on October 16 at the Moerewa Christian Fellowship (near the BP). Anyone able to help in some way is welcome. More than 600 people turned out for last year's event which included games, entertainment, kai, and a visit from Hana Kōkō (Santa Claus), who arrived in a Cadillac convertible with a gift for every child. It was organised by Pamela-Anne Simon-Baragwanath because she wanted her mokopuna to enjoy the kind of community Christmas celebration she remembered as a child growing up in Moerewa.