Northland 'luckiest' Lotto stores

1: Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto, Whangārei - 20 First division winners

2: Mags N More, Dargaville - 17

3: Civic Video & Lotto, Kerikeri, - 14

4: Hammer Hardware, Kawakawa - 13

5: Corner Cardz N Magz, Whangārei and Marston Moor, Kaitaia - 12 each

Largest Lotto Powerball wins in Northland:

May 2006: Kaeo Four Square - $17.99 million

April 2018: MyLotto - $8.3 million

June 2001: Shell NZ Limited (Kensington) - $8.2 million

Nov 2016: Sunnyside Foodmarket, Whangārei - $5.5 million

May 2019: Taipa Foodmarket - $5.5 million



Largest Powerball wins of all time:

Nov 2016: Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor, Auckland - $44 million

Sep 2013: One Step Ahead, Auckland - $33 million

Sep 2017: Richmond Superette, Taupo - $30 million.

Oct 2010: Mobil Papakura - $28.7 million

May 2017: Martina Four Square, Thames - $27 million

The owners of Northland's luckiest Lotto shop have some sound advice for whoever may win tonight's $28 Million prize - look after your family first then give back to your community.

Advertisement

Neha and Dipesh Patel own Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto, which leads the way with Lotto and Powerball first division winners in Northland on 20 winners - so far.

The store's most recent big winner was in April when a Lotto First Division ticket won its holder $1 million. And the store has been inundated with punters buying their Lotto tickets this week in the hope that some of the store's Lotto luck rubs off.

Neha Patel said the store's lucky status is well known and people from outside the harbourside suburb regularly call in to get their tickets. But it also has a very loyal local patronage and Neha hopes that tonight's big prize goes to another regular.

''We have had many local big winners in the past, but generally they don't come in straight away to tell us they have won. Sometimes they mention it a year or two later. It's a small community and not everybody wants everybody else to know these things,'' she said.

Neha said there was no secret to the store's Lotto luck, but she was pleased the store held the status.

And if one of her customers wins the $28m jackpot tonight she has some simple advice.

"Family comes first so first you have to share it with your family, that's the most important thing - the family. Then put something back into your community.''

Like most Lotto store owners the Patels will be keeping a close eye on tonight's draw one of their regulars will win.

Advertisement

''It is so much money and will make a big difference to anybody.''

A McLaren Senna is for sale in Auckland for $1,825,000 - if somebody wins tonight's $28 million Powerball prize they could afford 15 of the rare supercars.

Kirsty Hampson, investment advisor, from Craigs Investment Partners in Kerikeri, said a win of this magnitude would be life changing and there are various options for managing such a windfall.

A term deposit with one of the major banks, offering a one-year rate of around 2.70 per cent, would earn about $756,000 a year in interest.

"Diversification is key, so don't put all your eggs in one basket. We would recommend they look at a well diversified portfolio with a mix of shares, bonds and cash aligned with their objectives and risk profile. It is also recommended they talk to more than one reputable investment advisory firm,'' Hampson said.

''We've had a number of Lotto winners and all their needs vary, however one of the key pieces of advice would be to surround yourselves with a good team – your toolkit as it were – of professional advisers; your accountant, your lawyer and your financial adviser, so that everyone can work together to ensure you reap the full benefits of your wonderful win.

"It can be quite a confronting and emotional time for lotto winners, and so its wise to not rush into any decisions, take your time and do your due diligence, most particularly around your investment options.''

If tonight's $28 million Powerball jackpot is struck, the winner could fill their garages with 112 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupes, which cost $250,000 each.

That amount of money would set anybody up for life, giving them the ability to buy some of the most luxurious homes, cars and toys imaginable.

The winner could buy almost 53 homes in Whangārei, where the median sale price is $530,000.

T he driven.co.nz website lists a McLaren Senna supercar for sale at a cool $1,825,000. This means a winner tonight would be able to afford 15 of them - if they were available.

The supercars are limited to just 500 examples worldwide, and this one is one of only a handful of Senna allocated for the New Zealand market.

Or the winner could fill their garages with 112 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Coupes, which cost $250,000 each.

The winner could also spend the rest of their lives cruising around the world on a luxury liner, living on the interest.

This is the first time the Powerball jackpot has been this high since late 2017, when Powerball rolled over to $38 million before being split by two players from Warkworth and Greytown who each took home $19.1 million. Only four players in the history of Powerball have won more than $28 million.

And Northland is one of the lucky Lotto regions so far this year - there have been 18 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or instant Kiwi first division winners sold in Northland this year, collectively bringing in than $10.5 million.

But first you need to have a ticket.