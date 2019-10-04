Ex Hello Sailor and Kiwi music icon Harry Lyon is playing two intimate shows in Northland this month. His set will feature Sailor favourites, songs from his back catalogue, and from his 2018 critically acclaimed Top 10 solo album To The Sea. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing semi-unplugged with a trio. It means the relationship with the audience is more personal and intimate, and I really enjoy that. This stripped back line-up will really emphasise the vocals and the gorgeous vocal harmony parts we've developed." Lyon said. With 50 plus years in the business, Lyon, who now lives in the Bay of Islands, still knows how to bring passion and energy to playing live, and connect with audiences. He will be joined by Tony Waine (bass and vocals) and Josh Sorenson (drums and vocals). They will play at The Riverbank Centre, Whangārei, on October 11, and Russell Boating Club on October 12. Tickets available through eventfinda or at the door.

Kohukohu store raided

Police are appealing for information about a raid on Kohukohu General Store which netted thousands of dollars worth of groceries and other items. The burglary took place on Thursday night with the offenders targeting smoked and frozen chickens and chicken pieces, Jed's brand coffee, hygiene products and baby products. No other items were taken. It is thought the offenders smashed a window then cut through a security grille. Kohukohu Community Constable Cory Lowe urged locals to keep their ''eyes and ears peeled'' and report anything suspicious to him at the Kohukohu station. Information could also be passed to the new non-emergency police number 105 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. ''Please be extra vigilant and report any thefts, burglaries and/or suspicious behaviour straight away,'' he said.

Services trust board election

People keen to stand for election to the Whangaroa Health Services Trust board need to hurry — nominations close at 4pm on Monday, October 7. The election will be held at an as yet unspecified date for one Māori and five other community representatives. Nomination forms can be obtained from Kaeo Library, Whangaroa Health Services GP reception, or by emailing returningofficer.WHST@gmail.com.

Glenbervie School fun run on

Glenbervie School is holding its annual School Fun Run and Walk on Sunday, November 3, at Glenbervie Forest with courses suitable for beginners to experienced over 2km, 5km and 10km. This is open to the whole community, not just the families of Glenbervie School, and is one of the main fundraisers for the Glenbervie School PTA. The unique setting at Rayoneir Matariki Glenbervie Forest makes the event popular with the wider community, with the forest not normally open to runners. Pregistration is recommended as numbers are limited - www.trybooking.co.nz/cno, Glenbervie School Office or limited on-the-day registrations before the 9am briefing.

Learn Japanese

Multicultural Whangārei is running Japanese classes for beginners from later this month. The courses are at the group's base, at 71 Bank St, Whangarei, from 9.30am to 11am on Wednesday's from October 16. For more information email info@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz or phone 09 4300571.

Man fell inside building

A man in his 50s fell from scaffolding inside a building in central Whangārei that is undergoing renovations. He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Whangārei Hospital before being transferred to Auckland. Worksafe were also notified of the incident that happened about 2.45pm on Monday. The man fell inside the building not onto the building as earlier reported.