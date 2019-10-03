TODAY

• Duo Coco, 6pm-9pm, Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant, Cnr Cobham & Kerikeri Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Montage Band on Butters Main Stage, 8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Scarlet-Rose, 4pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• "it!" Bay of Islands Food and Wine Festival, 11am-6pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 8pm-midnight, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• James Reid Songbook Tour - From the Feelers to Solo, 5pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Dumky Piano Trio, 2pm-4pm, Country Homestead at Black Sheep Farm, 1034 Cove Rd, Waipu Cove, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm-4.30pm, Flames International Hotel, Waverley St, Onerahi, Whangārei.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Rachel Hunter's Beauty of Soul Whangārei, 4.30pm-6.30pm, ASB Leisure Centre, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Future Leaders Finale Showcase, 4pm-6pm, Whangārei Youth Space, Water St.

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, Monday, October 7 and Thursday, October 10, 9.30am, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Spring School Holidays, all week, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, October 7, 10am-noon, Multicultural Whangarei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, October 8, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Community Capers School Holiday Programme, Tuesday, October 8 to Thursday, October 10, 10am-11am, Whangārei Library.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, October 9, noon, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Wednesday, October 9, noon-4pm, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Return to Joy: What Makes Your Heart Truly Happy?, Wednesday, October 9, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Communication Skills Training, Wednesday, October 9, 6pm-9pm, Sierra Motel, 26 Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Ladies Tennis, Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10, 9.15am, Mairtown Tennis Club, 100 Brighton Rd, Whangārei.

• Animates - School Holiday Activities, Thursday, October 10, 11am, Animates, 18 Carruth St, Whangārei.

• Professional Speaking Course, Thursday, October 10, 6pm-9pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Sufi Meditation Circle, Thursday, October 10, 7pm-8pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, October 10, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Intercultural Awareness & Communication Skills Workshop, Thursday, October 10, 9am-2.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Jewellery Making Workshop with David Lupton, Thursday, October 10, 5.30pm, Waitangi Treaty Grounds, 1 Tau Henare Drive, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

