

Saturday's Bernina Northland Fashion Awards dress rehearsal-come-matinee strutted some glorious, crowd-pleasing creations.

The annual competition attracted more than 80 entries this year. Sewing categories featured evening wear, student fashion design, open fashion design, student street wear, open street wear and fantasy fashion. The wearable arts section featured masquerade, junior wearable art, student wearable art, open wearable art, trash to fashion and cosplay.

The evening awards show was a red-carpet event featuring live music and which opened with a dance performance. The results will be published later in the week. Advocate photographer John Stone was at the matinee show.

Masquerade, Designer Ella Farrier, Garment Title The Dingle Dangle Bird, Model Ella Farrier Bernina Fashion Awards matinee/rehearsal show at Forum North 28 September 2019 Northern

In the Masquerade section, Amber Woodworth made and also modelled this creation called Mythical Medusa.

In the Open Fashion category, Rachel Pedersen designed the garment titled I Fought Fashion and Lost, modelled by Hazel Jennings.

Pretty in Pink is the name of this Open Street Wear entry by Meera Pancha, modelled by Carli Nicholson.

Rachel Pedersen designed this Open Street Wear entry modelled by Hamish Oakley Brown.