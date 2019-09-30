On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The annual competition attracted more than 80 entries this year. Sewing categories featured evening wear, student fashion design, open fashion design, student street wear, open street wear and fantasy fashion. The wearable arts section featured masquerade, junior wearable art, student wearable art, open wearable art, trash to fashion and cosplay.
The evening awards show was a red-carpet event featuring live music and which opened with a dance performance. The results will be published later in the week. Advocate photographer John Stone was at the matinee show.