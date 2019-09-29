Carpet, bathroom and flooring designs topped interest from thousands who flocked to the ASB Stadium in Whangārei for the annual Northland Home and Lifestyle Show.
More than 130 local and national companies showed their wares, with everything from renovating needs to leisure products on display at the three-day show. NZME's regional event director, Renee Murray, said the event was a success.
"The show's been great. We've had pretty good feedback. There's been a lot of interest in carpet, bedroom and flooring," she said.
Official attendance numbers won't be known until tomorrow but Murray expected it to be in the 8000 to 10,000 range.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was keen as, not on home products but to shoot some cool photos.
