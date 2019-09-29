Artist Jo May from Whangārei Heads shows off colourful displays of her artwork at her booth.

Debbie Allan, left and Kelly Shepherd are having a wonderful time at the Storytime booth.

Visitors from One Tree Point, Alex Walker, left, Barbara Craigie-Lucas, Lucas Walker in front and Adair Craige-Lucas, right, made a point of getting in early at the show.

Part of the huge crowd on the hunt for tips and discounted prices.

Oliver Scripps taking aim at the targets offering prizes on the Team Tait Real Estate stand.

Gurjeet Singh shows Robin Beardsell how to get the best benefits from the reclining massage chair.

Carpet, bathroom and flooring designs topped interest from thousands who flocked to the ASB Stadium in Whangārei for the annual Northland Home and Lifestyle Show.

More than 130 local and national companies showed their wares, with everything from renovating needs to leisure products on display at the three-day show. NZME's regional event director, Renee Murray, said the event was a success.

"The show's been great. We've had pretty good feedback. There's been a lot of interest in carpet, bedroom and flooring," she said.

Official attendance numbers won't be known until tomorrow but Murray expected it to be in the 8000 to 10,000 range.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was keen as, not on home products but to shoot some cool photos.