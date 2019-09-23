Glorious spring sunshine greeted the hundreds of people who took part in the NorthCloud Whangārei Run/Walk Festival on Sunday.

The Whangārei Run/Walk Festival consists of a 21.1km (half marathon), 9km and 4km fun run and walk as part of the Sport Northland Run/Walk Series.

Hundreds took part in the event, which had courses for all skill levels.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte caught up with the participants as they made it home to the Town Basin.

Dawn Grey gives it everything to get over the finish line.

Winson Su of Sport Northland catches up with Carl Miller who ran in the half marathon.

Corinne Haile and her daughter Mylee, 11, celebrate running over the finish line at the end of the 9km run.

Mattis, 11, and dad Ingo Junge take a selfie after their run. Ingo is a firefighter at Marsden Point Oil Refinery and Onerahi. He ran fully kitted out to show they were always there for other people

Sue Devaliant, Ali Edwards and 3rd place getter Amy Crisp of the Bay of Islands relax after the run.

Kaitlin Cochrane finishes with a beaming smile at the Town Basin.

