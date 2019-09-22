On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Children from 11 kura kaupapa, primary and intermediate schools around the Mid North took part in the Kaikohekohe Cultural Festival on Thursday. Now in its 22nd year, the event is a non-competitive celebration of Māori performing arts — with a few hip-hop dance and ukulele groups thrown in — and a chance to showcase tamariki talent. This year schools from as far away as Horeke and Paihia took part. More than 20 groups preformed during the day-long festival in the Kaikohe Memorial Hall.