Children from 11 kura kaupapa, primary and intermediate schools around the Mid North took part in the Kaikohekohe Cultural Festival on Thursday. Now in its 22nd year, the event is a non-competitive celebration of Māori performing arts — with a few hip-hop dance and ukulele groups thrown in — and a chance to showcase tamariki talent. This year schools from as far away as Horeke and Paihia took part. More than 20 groups preformed during the day-long festival in the Kaikohe Memorial Hall.

Kinaira Casidy-Rakete (right) and Promise Webster-Harding perform with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe's Year 5-6 kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kinaira Casidy-Rakete (right) and Promise Webster-Harding perform with Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe's Year 5-6 kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
De'shaye Elliot puts in a spirited performance with the Year 7-8 students of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
De'shaye Elliot puts in a spirited performance with the Year 7-8 students of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wehi Henry-Edmonds (front) and Cortez Mata brandish their rākau during a performance by the Year 7-8 students of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wehi Henry-Edmonds (front) and Cortez Mata brandish their rākau during a performance by the Year 7-8 students of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kataraina Nordstrand, 6, performs with Kaikohe Christian School's kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kataraina Nordstrand, 6, performs with Kaikohe Christian School's kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Five-year-old Maurice Ghee of Kaikohe Christian School. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Five-year-old Maurice Ghee of Kaikohe Christian School. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Twelve-year-old Pairama Woodbury performs with the Year 7-8 students of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Twelve-year-old Pairama Woodbury performs with the Year 7-8 students of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe student Wehi Henry-Edmonds, 12, leads a haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe student Wehi Henry-Edmonds, 12, leads a haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Related articles: