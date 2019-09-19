

Congratulations are extended to Ann Muir QSM from all Northland bowlers, who was awarded life membership of Bowls New Zealand at their AGM held last Saturday.

She has spent many years in administration at NZ and centre level, is a coach trainer for bowls, very involved with the Blind Bowls organisation, former President of Bowls NZ, and former international representative. She continues to play bowls at Northland representative level and has spent a lifetime involved in our sport.

Congratulations are also extended to Maureen Parker of the Kensington Club who last weekend was awarded the Club Person of the Year at the New Zealand dinner and awards evening. Since coming to Northland she has been a hard-working administrator for the Kensington Club and is also currently tutor for the Northland umpires and a registered coach.

Well done to Wayne Neal of Mangawhai who was also a finalist in the Green Keeper of the Year category.

Advertisement

It is nice to see people from the Northland area being recognised for the work that they do at a national, centre and club level by our New Zealand Association.

The first major tournament of the season where a centre point to a gold star is in the offering to the winners is to be held this weekend. Play starts at 8.45am on Saturday with qualifiers shifting to the One Tree Point greens for the post section play on Sunday.

This event is to be played as 2 x 4x 2 mixed pairs and the draw is as follows:

At Ngunguru: M Haslam, P Price, A Bateman, C Edmiston, C Henwood, Coe Van Haaften, D Brewster, D Frame, D Hood, E Hamber, G Herbert, J Dunn, J Erceg, J Hooson.

At Onerahi: M Attwood, T Reader, L Scott, I Bowick, K Robinson, M Howie, S Smith, Carl Van Haaften, L Vallance, E Edlin, G Egerton, G Bond, C Jellick, A Trimmer.

At Hikurangi: J Matich, J Walker, K Lineham, K Sidwell, L Hunt, L Reader, L Richmond, M Lee, M Scott, P Shotter, P Warth, P Wightman, R Brewster, R Burgin, R Hayman, S Mitchell.

The centre pennants were held as an inter club event last weekend and it is congratulations to the following who were the overall place winners in divisions played for men and women.

Women's division: 1st Hikurangi, 21 win points, 44 ends, 89 shots scored, 2nd; Mangwhai green 21 win points, 43 ends, 92 shots, 3rd Kamo Tuis, 18 win points, 44 ends, 85 shots.

Men's division overall: 1st Whangārei Ferrets, 21 win points, 47 ends, 79 shots scored, 2nd Waipū 19 win points, 49 ends, 90 shots, 3rd Onerahi 2, 18 win points, 42 ends, 78 shots scored.

Advertisement

Club tournaments set down for the next week are as follows: September 24 Onerahi AC Triples, September 26 Maungaturoto AC Fours, September 28-29 Waipū mens triples, and premier singles at North Harbour for men and Auckland for women.