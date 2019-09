TODAY

• Little Grimley Strikes Again! Two 1-Act Plays, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Battle of the Bands 2019, 7pm-9.30pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• Little Grimley Strikes Again! Two 1-Act Plays, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Effective Communication Workshop, 10am-6pm, Better Thinking, 950 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei.

• Nga Taonga Korero ō Puketi - Treasured stories of Puketi, 3pm-8pm, Puketi Recreation Area, Waiare Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Around The World Quiz night, 6.15pm-10pm, Northland College, 62 Mangakahia Rd, Kaikohe, Mid North.

• Memory Walk, 11am, Kerikeri Domain, Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Speech & Drama, 9am, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Piano & Instrumental, 9am, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Little Grimley Strikes Again! Two 1-Act Plays, 1pm-4pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Speech & Drama, 9.30am, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Piano & Instrumental, 9am, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Mitre 10 Cup - Northland vs Bay of Plenty, 4.35pm, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Drive, Whangārei.

• NorthCloud Whangārei Run/Walk Festival, 7.30am, Town Basin, Dent St, Whangārei.

• The Great Kiwi Scavenger Hunt, 10am-1pm, Whangārei Quarry Gardens, 37a Russell Rd, Whangārei.

• Winter Wonderland, 10.30am-1pm, Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Rd, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Memory Walk, 10am, Below the Town Basin Bridge.

COMING UP

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, September 23, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, September 23, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, September 23, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, September 24, 12pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, September 24, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, September 24, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• September to Remember, Wednesday, September 25, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• A Money Mindset, Wednesday, September 25, 7pm, Old Public Trust Building, Whangārei.

• Psychic Surgery with Jeanette Wilson, Wednesday, September 25, 7.30pm, Cheviot Park Motor Lodge, 1 Cheviot St, Woodhill, Whangārei.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, September 26, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Disability Support Services Community Conversation, Thursday, September 26, 1pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Sufi Meditation Circle, Thursday, September 26, 7pm, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

