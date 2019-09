TODAY

• Mitre 10 Cup - Northland vs Canterbury, 7.35pm, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Dr, Whangārei.

• Northland ShortCuts An Evening of Comedy and Drama, 7pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Scarlet-Rose, 4pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Little Grimley Strikes Again! Two 1-Act Plays, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Date Night: Pottery Class, 6.15pm-8.45pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

• Photograph the Forest – Understand Nature, 10am-2pm, AH Reed Kauri Memorial Park (lower carpark), Paranui Valley Rd off Whareora Rd, and The Shutter Room.

SATURDAY

• Northland ShortCuts An Evening of Comedy and Drama, 7pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Singles Masquerade Ball, 9pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Little Grimley Strikes Again! Two 1-Act Plays, 7pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• A Big Day In at the Library, 10am-1pm, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• KNZB Raumanga Community Kaitiaki Clean Up, 10am-2pm, Corner Fairburn and Tauroa Sts, 71 Tauroa St, Whangārei.

• Activ8 Fun-draiser Bootcamp Session, 9.15am-10.15am, Activ8 Northland, 16 Porowini Ave, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Vocal Under 12 Years, 8.30am-6pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Ballet, 8am-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Little Grimley Strikes Again! Two 1-Act Plays, 1pm-4pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Vocal Under 12 Years, 8.30am-6pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Ballet, 9am-5pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Family Fun Day! Bream Head - Urquhart Bay, 10am-2pm, Urquharts Bay, Urquharts Bay Rd, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• ZumbaWhangārei with Cecile, Monday, September 16 and Thursday, September 19, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, September 16, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Pukenui Forest Guided Night Walk, Monday, September 16, 5.30pm, Pukenui Forest – Amalin Drive Carpark , Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, September 16, 9am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, September 16, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, September 16, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Otangarei Esplanade Planting Day, Tuesday, September 17, 9am, Otangarei Esplanade, Whangārei.

• Conservation Week Storytime, Tuesday, September 17, 10.30am, Procter Library, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• The Ocean Needs Us, Tuesday, September 17, 5.30pm, Whangārei Central Library, Whangārei.

• Help Kawakawa Library Celebrate Conservation Week, Tuesday, September 17, 10.30am, Kawakawa Library, Kawakawa, Bay of Islands.

• Help Kaeo Library Celebrate Conservation Week, Tuesday, September 17, 9.30am, Kaeo Library, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Fun Times with DOC, Tuesday, September 17, 10am, Tikipunga Library, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, September 17, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, September 17, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Volunteer Wednesday with DOC, Wednesday, September 18, 10am, Otamure Bay Campsite, Matapōuri, Whangārei District.

• The Ultimate Conservation Quiz, Wednesday, September 18, 7.30pm-9.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangāreii.

• Help Kaitaia Library Celebrate Conservation Week, Wednesday, September 18, 10.30am, Te Ahu Centre, Kaitaia, Far North.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, September 18, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Fun Times with DoC, Wednesday, September 18, 10am, Whangārei Central Library, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, September 18, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• A Taste of Ireland, Thursday, September 19, 7.30pm, Forum North,Whangārei.

• 'Nature Needs You' Volunteer & Activity Day, Thursday, September 19, 10am, Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary, Whangārei.

