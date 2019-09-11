Pupils of Maunu Primary School have been on an artistic streak for the past two terms working hard towards their grand exhibition which will open next Tuesday.

Kids and teachers are excited to present their art work to the community during a three-day exhibition and raise funds for new art supplies.

Teacher Alana Fromont said everyone in the school was involved in the project and the lead-up had been exciting.

"We will be presenting the children's work. Every student has created two pieces of art," she explained.

She said each class had been working on different designs, so the exhibition was going to be varied with two- and three-dimensional displays.

"The classes have been a bit secretive about what they have been working on so it will be a bit of a surprise next week," Fromont said.

"My class has done papier mache owls which they decorated with natural resources that we scavenged on the school grounds."

Next to owls with pine cone feathers and tin can eyes, visitors will be able to see woven sunflowers, superhero masks, pottery pieces, crayon paintings, and many more.

All kids have been working on a joint art installation of painted rocks which will be on display in the school yard.

Year 6 pupils Emma Broughton and Corbin Pearson look forward to bringing their parents along next week.

"I think the exhibition will be cool," Emma said. "It was a lot of work for our teachers."

Emma and Corbin have been working with pastel crayons to paint colourful, native birds on a dark background.

"I really enjoy art. It's relaxing and we get to have a lot of fun for the day," Corbin said.

Local artist Rodrigo Rozas will be joining the creative crowd in Maunu next week and paint a mural on the side of a classroom during the exhibition.

The exhibition runs from Tuesday to Thursday, September 17 to 19, 3pm-5.30pm. The opening ceremony will be held in the school hall on Tuesday at 2pm.